Gurugram: POWERGRID celebrates 36th Raising Day

GURUGRAM: Gurugram-based Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, marked its 36th Raising Day at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. The event was graced by Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Power, New & Renewable Energy, and Ghanshyam Prasad, chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Dr R K Tyagi, CMD, along with directors G Ravisankar (Finance), Dr Yatindra Dwivedi (Personnel), Naveen Srivastava (Operations) and Vamsi Rama Mohan Burra (Projects), led celebrations held simultaneously across over 300 POWERGRID locations nationwide, attended by employees and their families.

Speaking at the occasion, Naik praised POWERGRID’s journey since its inception in 1989, noting its emergence as a global leader in power transmission. He highlighted the organisation’s role in energy transition, grid modernisation, technological innovation and renewable integration.

As of October 15, 2025, POWERGRID operates 287 substations, over 1,80,864 circuit kilometres of transmission lines, and 5,81,831 MVA of transformation capacity. Leveraging advanced automation and digital solutions, the company maintains an average transmission system availability of 99.83 per cent.