Guj court issues notices to journos Abhisar Sharma, Parulekar on Adani Group’s plaint

Ahmedabad: A Gandhinagar magistrate’s court has issued notices to journalists Abhisar Sharma and Raju Parulekar to appear on September 20 in connection with criminal defamation complaints filed by the Adani Group. The company has accused Sharma, a YouTuber, and Parulekar, a blogger, of publishing false and defamatory content intended to tarnish its reputation.

According to Adani Group’s lawyer Sanjay Thakkar, the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (Adalaj police station) issued the notices under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which requires accused persons to be heard before cognisance of an offence is taken. Both journalists must appear personally or through counsel to present their defence.

Thakkar said Sharma uploaded a YouTube video on August 18, 2025, alleging that thousands of bighas of land in Assam were allotted to Adani and linking it to political favours. Parulekar, he added, made similar claims through posts and retweets on X since January 2025, alleging land grabs, scams, and undue benefits.

The complaints invoke Sections 356 (1, 2, and 3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, corresponding to Sections 499, 500, and 501 of the Indian Penal Code, which cover defamation-related offences.

Adani Group has rejected the allegations as “baseless and misleading.” It clarified that the Gauhati High Court order of August 12, 2025—cited by the respondents—did not mention the conglomerate and that Mahabal Cement Pvt Ltd, central to the case, has no connection with the group.

Evidence submitted includes Sharma’s video and transcript, Parulekar’s social media posts, the Gauhati High Court order, and supporting records. If the court admits the cases, the proceedings may advance to trial, where the accused could face imprisonment of up to two years, fines, or both, Thakkar said.