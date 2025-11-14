GST officers bust syndicate availing `645 cr in fake ITC

New Delhi: GST officers have busted a Delhi-based syndicate that fraudulently availed input tax credit (ITC) worth about Rs 645 crore using 229 bogus GST-registered firms, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Delhi Zonal Unit, carried out searches at multiple city locations, seizing incriminating documents, digital devices, and ledgers that revealed large-scale fake invoicing without any actual supply of goods or services.

Officials also recovered 162 mobile phones, 44 digital signatures, and over 200 cheque books used to operate the dummy firms. Preliminary findings suggest the network was controlled by Mukesh Shar-ma, identified as the key conspirator. He was arrested on November 11.

The ministry said the investigation has also uncovered a possible money-laundering angle, with pro-ceeds of the fraud allegedly routed through an NGO and a political outfit. Further probe is

in progress.