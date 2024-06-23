GST Council needs to reconstitute three GoMs as 11 new ministers join

New Delhi: The GST Council will have to reconstitute three Group of Ministers (GoM) under it as new ministers from 11 states joined the body on Saturday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that in the 53rd GST Council meeting on Saturday, there were 11 new ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana and Tripura.

The 52nd GST Council meeting was held on October 7, 2023.

With new ministers joining the council, the reconstitution of three GoMs on analysis of revenue from GST, boosting the real estate sector under GST, and GST system reforms are on the cards.

While the GoM on GST rate rationalisation has already been reconstituted in February, making Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary its convenor, the reconstitution of the other three is yet to be notified.

In the GoM on analysis of revenue from GST, the new finance minister from Odisha has to be inducted.

The BJP won the assembly polls in Odisha and formed the government earlier this month. The name of the new finance Minister from Haryana has also to be included in the panel.

The GoM on boosting the real estate sector, headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has to be reconstituted as the finance minister from Bihar has changed. The panel on GST on system reforms, under the convenorship of Pawar, has to be reconstituted with five new ministers from Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Chattisgarh, and Odisha.