GSI-West Bengal organises 3-day 18th Int'l Conference on Geriatrics & Gerontology

Kolkata: The 18th International Conference on Geriatrics and Gerontology started this morning for three days up to December 4, 2022 with 101 speakers and 100 different sessions. This conference for Geriatrics and Gerontology is organised by the West Bengal branch of Geriatric Society of India (GSI).

Expected around 6000 participants worldvvide will take part both physically and online in 3 days from different Asian and European countries.

More than 1,000 participants expected to be attend physically. Today, formal inaugural ceremony was graced by the many distinguished guests including Director of Health Services West Bengal, Director of Medical Education West Bengal, Vice Chancellor of West Bengal Health University and other distinguished guests, followed by the one Panel Discussion on the topic "Elderly care: Challenges, Morality and Social Responsibility."