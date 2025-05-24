GRSE secures landmark contract for next-gen Corvettes, bolsters naval prowess

New Delhi: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd., a Kolkata-based defence public sector undertaking, has emerged as the preferred bidder to construct five cutting-edge Next Generation Corvettes (NGC) for the Indian Navy, marking a watershed moment in India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. Valued at approximately Rs 25,000 crore, the contract, once formalised, will position GRSE at the forefront of India’s naval modernisation efforts, underscoring its technical expertise and legacy in delivering mission-critical warships.

The NGC program, a cornerstone of the Indian Navy’s strategic roadmap, aims to deploy versatile, multi-role platforms capable of executing a broad spectrum of operations. These corvettes will integrate advanced offensive and defensive systems, including surface-to-surface missile capabilities, anti-missile defence mechanisms, and anti-submarine warfare suites. Designed to operate as part of surface action groups, the NGCs will enhance India’s ability to conduct precision maritime strikes while securing vital sea lanes. Notably, the warships will incorporate “green warship” technologies, emphasising energy efficiency and reduced environmental footprint—a first for Indian naval vessels of this class.

GRSE’s selection reaffirms its unmatched track record as India’s most prolific warship builder. With 111 vessels delivered to the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and friendly nations, the shipyard has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner in maritime security. Among its standout achievements are six Missile Corvettes (Khukri and Kora classes) and four Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes (Kamorta class), platforms that have consistently demonstrated operational efficacy.

The shipyard’s current portfolio reflects its pivotal role in shaping India’s naval architecture. GRSE is constructing four Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs), three Advanced Guided Missile Frigates under the P17A stealth frigate project, eight ASW Shallow Water Crafts (with one already commissioned), and four Survey Vessels (Large), two of which have been delivered. This diversified pipeline highlights GRSE’s capacity to manage complex projects while adhering to stringent timelines—a critical factor in its selection for the NGC program.

In a recent development, GRSE and the Bangladesh Navy mutually terminated a contract for an ocean-going tug, valued at $21 million (Rs 179.75 crore). However, the cancellation is unlikely to dent GRSE’s financial health, as the order constituted a mere 0.8 per cent of its total order book, which stood at a formidable Rs 22,680.75 crore as of March 31, 2025. Analysts note that the NGC contract, along with ongoing projects, will more than offset this minor setback, ensuring robust revenue visibility for the next decade.

Beyond shipbuilding, GRSE is making strategic inroads into defence weaponry, signalling its ambition to evolve into a comprehensive defence solutions provider. In a landmark achievement, the company recently completed successful sea acceptance trials for its indigenously developed Naval Surface Gun (NSG-30mm), a 30mm automated naval gun system. Integrated onto an ASW Shallow Water Craft, the NSG-30mm demonstrated exceptional accuracy during live-fire exercises, leveraging an Electro-Optical Fire Control System for real-time target tracking and engagement.

Developed in collaboration with Bharat Heavy Systems and Equipment Limited (BHSEL), Hyderabad, and Israel’s Elbit Systems Land, the NSG-30mm boasts 60 per cent indigenous content—a figure expected to rise in subsequent iterations. This milestone aligns with GRSE’s vision to expand its footprint from “warships to weapons,” capitalising on India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the self reliance initiative.

GRSE’s NGC contract and weapons development efforts arrive at a critical juncture for India’s maritime strategy. As the Indian Navy seeks to counterbalance regional threats and safeguard strategic interests across the Indo-Pacific, the NGCs’ multi-domain capabilities will prove instrumental. Their integration of green technologies further aligns with global sustainability benchmarks, positioning India as a responsible maritime stakeholder.

Defence experts emphasise that GRSE’s success underscores the maturing ecosystem of India’s defence-industrial base. By combining decades of shipbuilding expertise with emerging capabilities in weapons systems, GRSE is poised to reduce dependency on foreign imports, lower lifecycle costs, and accelerate innovation. The NSG-30mm, for instance, is anticipated to replace older gun systems across multiple naval platforms, creating a sustained demand pipeline.

As GRSE prepares to transition from L1 bidder to contracted builder for the NGC project, industry watchers anticipate a ripple effect across India’s defence supply chain. Over 150 MSMEs and domestic vendors are expected to contribute to the NGC program, fostering job creation and technological spillovers. Concurrently, GRSE’s foray into weaponry opens new avenues for public-private partnerships, with the private sector likely to play an expanded role in subsystems and component manufacturing.