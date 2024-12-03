GRSE commences steel-cutting for Ocean Research Vessel

New Delhi: In a significant milestone, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd commenced the steel-cutting for an Ocean Research Vessel (ORV) at end of the last month. This vessel is being built for the National Centre for Polar & Ocean Research (NCPOR), an organization under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India.

Earlier in July, this year a contract was signed between GRSE and NCPOR on the shipbuilding process. The contract for the ORV is valued at nearly Rs 840 crore.

The vessel will measure 89.50 meters in length, 18.80 meters in width, and 12.50 meters in depth, with a gross tonnage of 5,900 tons and a speed of 14 knots at 90% maximum continuous rating (MCR). The research vessel will be capable of operating at a maximum depth of 6,000 meters.

Upon delivery, the ORV will be equipped to conduct Underway Swath Multibeam and Geophysical Seismic surveys in coastal seas and deep waters. It will also perform Conductivity, Temperature, and Depth (CTD) profiling and water sampling operations, including biological sampling using vertical and horizontal methods through various nets. The vessel will effectively carry out surface and deep-sea mooring and data buoy operations, seabed sampling using corers and grabs, and rock dredging with chain bag dredges. Additionally, it will undertake underway atmospheric observations, surface meteorological and current measurements, and collect upper air data.

The ORV will deploy and retrieve heavy test/protocol-type equipment and submersibles such as AUVs and ROVs. Scientists will be able to conduct analytical work and data processing on board, and the ship will provide training and education to scientists and technicians.

M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, highlighted the transformative impact of the ocean on GDP growth and sustainability. He noted that this project is part of the Deep Ocean Mission, aligning with the Government of India’s Vision 2047. He expressed hope for more collaboration with GRSE in the future and congratulated the shipyard for undertaking this significant project.

The ceremony was graced by M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, as the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries present included Cmde P.R. Hari, IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE; R.K. Dash, Director (Finance), GRSE; Cdr Shantanu Bose, IN (Retd.), Director (Shipbuilding), GRSE; DIG Subrato Ghosh, ICG (Retd.), Director (Personnel), GRSE; Thamban Meloth, Director, NCPOR; M.V. Ramana Murthy, Scientist G, Mission Director, MoES; and other senior officers from NCPOR and GRSE.

Cmde P.R. Hari, IN (Retd.), CMD, GRSE, reminisced about the Marine Acoustic Research Ship for the Indian Navy, INS Sagardhwani, built by GRSE in 1994, which is currently undergoing its maiden refit after 30 years of service.

He expressed confidence that the ORV project would pave the way for more research vessels for the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

GRSE has extensive expertise in building survey vessels for the Indian Navy, with nearly four decades of experience.