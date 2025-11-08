Groww’s IPO subscribed 17.60 times on final day

New Delhi: The initial public offer of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, received 17.60 times subscription on the final day of the share sale on Friday.

The company’s Rs 6,632 crore IPO received bids for 6,41,86,96,200 shares against 36,47,76,528 shares on offer, according to details available with the NSE.

The QIBs portion fetched 22.02 times subscription. The category for non-institutional investors received 14.20 times subscription, and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) got subscribed 9.43 times.