Growth of 8 core sectors’ slows down to 1.7% in June

New Delhi: India’s eight core infrastructure sectors’ growth slowed down to 1.7 per cent in June 2025 from 5 per cent in the same month last year, according to the government data released on Monday.

The expansion during the month under review is slightly up as compared to May, when these sectors grew 1.2 per cent.

The output of five key sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, fertiliser, and electricity — recorded a negative growth in June.

However, refinery products (3.4 per cent), steel (9.3 per cent), and cement (9.2 per cent) output recorded a positive growth.

During April-June this fiscal year, the eight sectors expanded 1.3 per cent against 6.2 per cent during the same period in the last fiscal year. Coal production declined 6.8 per cent in June, while crude oil output contracted 1.2 per cent. Natural gas and fertiliser output dipped 2.8 per cent and 1.2 per cent in June, respectively.

Electricity generation declined 2.8 per cent year-on-year in June.