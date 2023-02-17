Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 3 rail projects in Maha

New Delhi: The network planning group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti initiative has approved three railway projects related to doubling of lines between Aurangabad and Ankai in Maharashtra, an official statement said on Friday.

On October 13 last year, the PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan was launched with an aim to develop integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the NPG.

“The NPG examined the project related to doubling of railway lines between Aurangabad and Ankai in Maharashtra. This will provide an alternate route to reach the long destinations like Mumbai, New Delhi, Amritsar from Bangalore, Hyderabad, Nizamabad etc,” the commerce and industry ministry said.

It added that this doubling can also cater to the potential freight traffic movement from the nearly industrial clusters as it falls on the Aravali Dakshin Sampark Corridor.