GreenLine, Sterlite Copper join hands to enhance sustainable logistics

Mumbai: GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, a key player in Essar’s Green Mobility initiative, has announced its partnership with Sterlite Copper, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, to advance the deployment of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered vehicles and further decarbonise Sterlite Copper’s transportation operations.

The partnership was initiated with the flag-off of LNG trucks at Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper Plant in Silvassa.

These LNG vehicles will be transporting finished goods to the northern region, utilising a reverse logistics model. GreenLine’s LNG trucks, capable of carrying a 40-tonne payload and traveling up to 1,200 kilometers on a single tank, will enhance logistics efficiency while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Commenting on the partnership, Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd said, “Our partnership with Sterlite Copper marks an important milestone in our commitment to sustainable logistics. By integrating our LNG technology into their operations, we not only enhance our service offerings but also set a standard for decarbonisation in the transportation sector. Together, we are taking significant steps towards a cleaner, greener future.”