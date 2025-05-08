GreenLine, Shriram Finance join hands to scale up green logistics

New Delhi: Essar group’s green logistics solutions provider GreenLine Mobility Solutions has partnered with Shriram Finance for the deployment of a new fleet of LNG-powered trucks, a statement said on Wednesday.

GreenLine Mobility Solutions on Wednesday flagged off a new fleet of LNG-powered trucks at Chakan, Pune.

The deployment is supported by Shriram Finance Ltd, one of India’s largest NBFCs. GreenLine’s current fleet of over 650 LNG trucks serves marquee companies across sectors such as FMCG and e-commerce, metals and mining, cement, oil and gas, and chemicals.

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions said, “This fleet expansion, supported by Shriram Finance, is a key step towards transforming India’s logistics with sustainable, high-performance solutions.”

Sharvari Prabhu, CFO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd., added: “As we scale our LNG fleet, the role of strategic financial support becomes increasingly critical. Shriram Finance’s involvement helps us offer viable green alternatives to conventional trucking while supporting India’s broader decarbonisation goals.