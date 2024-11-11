Green revolution in Maharashtra: Sunkind secures 10.4 MW solar contract with Mahagenco

New Delhi: In a significant stride towards India’s Net Zero goals, Sunkind- a renewable energy solutions provider, has recently been awarded a major contract by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco) under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0 initiative.

This project, part of a larger 569 MW EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) initiative, is poised to transform Maharashtra’s renewable energy landscape.

The project specifically involves a 10.4 MWp capacity ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) system designed for grid-interactive distributed agriculture feeder solarization. This system will be implemented in Satmane, Nashik, and aims to enhance agricultural power supply through efficient solar energy solutions.

Adopting the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) model, which has become the preferred approach for solar power installations in India, Sunkind will serve as the EPC contractor. The company will manage comprehensive installation services for the entire solar power system, with ownership ultimately transferred to Mahagenco upon completion.

Mahagenco, which was formerly known as the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB), remains the premier power-generating entity in Maharashtra and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the state’s push toward sustainable energy solutions.

Hanish Gupta, Founder and CEO of Sunkind, stated, “We are honoured to be selected by Mahagenco for this grand solar project. The 569-MW initiative signifies not just a business achievement, but also a crucial step toward India’s sustainable energy future... Together, we are contributing to a sustainable future.”

The solar project is expected to significantly improve agricultural productivity by providing a reliable power supply, thereby aligning with Maharashtra’s renewable energy goals.

As Sunkind continues to pioneer innovative solar solutions, this initiative will serve as a model for future renewable energy projects across the region.