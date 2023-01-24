Green India Challenge evolves into a greater revolution

New Delhi: In these days and times of global communication, every bit of news, event, activity, or a challenge can go viral in no time, grabbing millions of eyeballs. There is no dearth for challenges that are sprouting across the world today, however only a limited number can transform into reality and serve the mankind.

While few challenges are fun, few do not make sense and fizzle out in no time. But wait, not all challenges are the same! If there is one such initiative that is making a whole lot of difference to the entire world ever since it was launched and growing strength-to-strength with each passing day, it is Green India Challenge.

Proposed and launched by the Member of Parliament Joginapally Santosh Kumar on July 17, 2018 with that apt slogan Hara Hain Tho Bara Hain (If it is green, it is complete) – Green India Challenge has now metamorphosized into a greater revolution, not only for the innumerable flora and fauna but also encompassing the entire life on this beautiful earth for today, tomorrow and many generations to come.

Ask J Santosh Kumar garu, on what inspired him to propose this noble, well-thought gesture – he immediately credits it to Telanganaku Haritha Haram launched by Telangana Chief Minister KCR garu 5 years back, with an idea to increase the forest cover in the state from 24 per cent to 33 per cent. “Telanganaku Haritha Haram is a testimony of KCR garu’s vision for the overall development state and its citizens. The logic behind is simple. The thick, dense forest cover ensures timely arrival of seasons, rains, which in turn increases the agricultural productivity, reduces environmental pollution, instils healthy living and the list of benefits will go on, right? And I too wanted to do my bit for the environment, thus born Green India Challenge,” says Santosh Kumar garu. Green India Challenge, which initially started in Telangana State Capital Hyderabad spread its wings in no time, attracting common man and celebrities alike, encouraging one and all in planting saplings, watering trees, safeguarding the flora and in nurturing the Mother Nature.

And let us tell you, GIC did not confine only to urban and rural areas. Santosh Kumar garutook another leap in this challenge by adopting 2,042 acres of Keesara Reserve Forest as a part of ‘Gift A Smile Challenge’ on the occasion of Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology and TRS Working President K TRama Rao garu’s birthday. It was perhaps the first time an entire forest has been adopted by an individual with an aim to care for it.

Subsequently, the idea of adopting and pledging care for reserve forests motivated others too! Bahubali star Prabhas came forward to protect 1650 acres of KazipallyReserve Forest and Hetero Pharma agreed to shield the greenery and life in 2,543 acres of Mumbapur-Nallavelli Reserve Forest. In the last three years, Green India Challenge achieved many incredible milestones and is on a perpetual journey.

The word about this wonderful, beautiful project inspired people across the world, not just in Telangana.