Green Hydrogen: IREDA advocates innovative financing bridge cost gap

New Delhi: Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & MD of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), on Friday participated in a panel discussion on “Financing Green Hydrogen: Bridging the Cost Gap” at the 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen held at Bharat Mandapam.

Emphasising the need to make green hydrogen projects cost-competitive and bankable, Das underscored IREDA’s commitment to driving down project costs through innovative financing solutions, aligning green hydrogen with established renewable technologies like solar, wind, and hydro.

IREDA is already making significant strides in this direction, having recently financed its first green ammonia project, marking its entry into the green hydrogen domain, Also, IREDA aims to facilitate foreign-currency loans for export-oriented developers through its subsidiary at GIFT City, Gujarat.

These loans will help developers save 250-350 basis points on hedging costs, making green hydrogen and related derivatives more attractive for global markets.