Goyal’s visit to London, Oslo and Brussels to boost trade ties starts today

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to London, Oslo, and Brussels to boost trade ties will begin on April 28 (Monday), according to an official.

This five-day visit is aimed to further boost India’s trade and investment ties with the UK, Norway, and the EU, the official said. The London visit is key as the negotiations for the proposed FTA between India and the UK are progressing towards the final stages.

The visit to Oslo assumes significance as India signed a comprehensive free trade agreement with the four European nation bloc EFTA in March last year. It is expected to be implemented this year. The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. The two sides signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement on March 10, 2024.

Under the pact, India has received an investment commitment of $100 billion in 15 years from the grouping while allowing several products such as Swiss watches, chocolates, and cut and polished diamonds at lower or zero duties. On the other hand, talks are also progressing at a faster pace for a trade agreement with

the EU.