‘Goyal visit shows political will to make FTA progress’

London: The visit of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who starts a two-day visit in London from Monday in the midst of ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations, shows “political will” to make

progress towards an ambitious trade deal, a UK government source said.

Goyal will hold talks with his UK counterpart, Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, during which the two ministers are expected to discuss ways to progress the India-UK FTA following the start of round 11 in London last Wednesday.

The latest round is expected to conclude on Friday. The ministerial meeting marks Goyal’s first in-person meeting with Badenoch in London, having last met for talks in New Delhi in December last year during round six of the free trade agreement

negotiations.

“Goyal’s visit to the UK in the midst of a negotiation round shows there is political will to make progress towards an ambitious trade deal,” a UK government

source said.

“The potential is clear a strong trade deal will strengthen the economic links between the UK and India, already worth GBP 36 billion in 2022. But we will only sign when we have a deal that is in the best interests of the UK,” the source noted.