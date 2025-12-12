Goyal upbeat on resolving hurdles to seal India-EU free trade pact

Mumbai: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he is confident of resolving pending issues to finalise the India-EU free trade agreement.

While giving no signing timeline, he said the pact will boost two-way trade, with Italy exporting wines and automobiles to India and India sending whiskies, textiles and auto components to the EU.

Goyal said recent talks with EU officials were positive and teams on both sides are working hard to secure a fair, balanced deal. Speaking at the Italy-India Business Forum alongside Italy’s Deputy PM Antonio Tajani, he stressed the need for democratic nations to ensure stable raw material supply chains.