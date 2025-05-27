Goyal to meet exporters today on proposed centralised exporters portal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will hold discussions with representatives of export promotion councils (EPCs) here on May 27 on the proposed centralised exporters portal, an industry official said on Monday.

India’s export ecosystem suffers from fragmented data spread across multiple platforms, lack of a centralised exporter directory, and outdated digital infrastructure that hampers global visibility.

The discussions will revolve around “a modern, centralised exporters portal in India - a strategic tool to bridge the gap in trade information,” the official said.

Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and government portals do not provide accessible, verifiable, or comprehensive exporter information to foreign buyers, the official added.

“Many exporter databases are either inaccessible, require logins, or lack filtering tools based on quality, certifications, or track record. This results in inefficiencies, limited outreach for MSMEs, missed opportunities in niche markets, and weak global branding,” the official said.

The absence of real-time analytics, product showcasing, and multilingual interfaces further limits India’s competitiveness, while inadequate verification mechanisms contribute to fraud and erode trust in Indian exporters.

In this backdrop, there is a plan to develop a government-endorsed, centralised exporters’ portal as a unified digital platform integrating data from DGFT, EPCs, and private trade sites.