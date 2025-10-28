Goyal to meet exporters today

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal will meet the exporters community here on Wednesday to discuss ways to further push the country’s outbound shipments, which rose 6.74 percent to USD 36.38 billion in September, an industry official said on Tuesday.

The meeting is also important as India’s exports to the US, its largest trading partner, dipped about 12 percent to USD 5.46 billion last month, due to the imposition of a steep 50 percent tariff on Indian goods entering America, from August 27.

“The minister will meet representatives of export promotion councils tomorrow (Wednesday),” the official said.

An exporter said the industry is waiting for the proposed bilateral trade agreement between India and the US.

“We are eagerly waiting for this pact as a cut in tariffs would help increase exports,” the exporter said. The high US import duties are impacting exports from labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, marine and leather.