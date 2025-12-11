Goyal says India, EU ‘committed’ for early conclusion of FTA negotiations

Jaipur: Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said negotiations for the India-EU free trade agreement are progressing, and a rough outline of the pact has been prepared. He said both sides are committed to an early conclusion of the deal

“Ek free trade agreement ki motee-motee roop rekha taiyaar ho gayee hai (a rough outline of a free trade agreement has been prepared),” Goyal told reporters while participating in the Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas. He added that India and the EU are firmly aligned on an early conclusion of the deal, which both sides had set a December-end deadline to finalise.

Goyal reviewed the progress of negotiations with European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic during meetings held on December 8–9. “The discussions were very positive. And I am confident that soon with the EU, a decision will happen on (the agreement),” he said. Asked if the agreement could be announced in January, he replied: “I think the air is pregnant with possibilities,” while cautioning that timing would depend on procedural closure. He noted, “I can say with certainty that both sides are committed for an early conclusion of the deal. Whether it happens in one month, next week or next month, we will wait and watch.”

The likely visit of the top EU leadership as chief guest at the Republic Day parade on January 26 and the India–EU summit scheduled for January 27 has added to expectations of an announcement. India and the EU had resumed negotiations in June 2022 after an eight-year pause, following disagreements over market-opening commitments. Bilateral trade in goods stood at USD 136.53 billion in 2024–25, with the EU accounting for 17 per cent of India’s exports.

Goyal also confirmed that trade pact discussions with Oman and New Zealand are in the final phase. He said talks with Oman have reached near closure after five negotiation rounds, while New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay is arriving in New Delhi on Friday for what is expected to be the concluding round. A draft Cabinet note has been circulated for approvals, marking the last mile for the Oman agreement.

There is forward movement on other negotiations as well. Goyal said India and Israel have revived their FTA talks, appointing chief negotiators after the signing of Terms of Reference in Tel Aviv last month. Negotiations had stalled earlier due to Israel’s reluctance to provide the meaningful services market access sought by India, particularly regarding the temporary movement of IT professionals and highly skilled workers. The minister added that frameworks with Chile, Qatar, the Maldives and the Gulf Cooperation Council are also advancing.