Goyal proposes to develop industrial enclave for Italian bizs in India

Brescia (Italy): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday proposed to develop an industrial enclave for Italian businesses in India to promote investments.

Speaking here at the India-Italy Business Forum meeting, he said Italian companies can consider setting up manufacturing units and offices in those enclaves.

“I have a proposition for you. We can set up Italian enclaves where Italian businesses can set up shops... we can set up hotels, restaurants, healthcare for Italian people who would come to work there. It will be home away from home for them,” Goyal said.

These industrial parks can be set up in the proposed industrial corridors in different parts of the country.

The minister is here on a two-day visit. He is meeting leaders and businesses to boost trade and investments between the two countries.

India would invite Italian companies to certain locations in India such as Dighi near Mumbai and Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) in Maharashtra to showcase potential locations for these enclaves.

The government has announced investment of about Rs 28,000 crore to set up 12 industrial nodes, and build 100 industrial parks in the country.

These industrial areas will be located at Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh, and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

Talking about India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), Goyals said there is a shared understanding among all countries on the IMEC route on the economic benefits and the impact on the environment of seamless connectivity.

“Certainly there are geopolitical challenges which one has to overcome. We are still at the stage of firming up the route,” Goyal said, adding that connectivity, transport, logistics and expansion of telecom connectivity are the key benefits from this project.

He added that two meetings are planned on the corridor, including one in Mumbai.

“It is very important for India and we hope to be able to work together with Europe and with Italy and get our two technical powers connected and aligned (on the project),” Goyal said.

The IMEC was launched at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. It envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the US, and Europe to ensure integration among Asia, Middle East, and the west.

Speaking on the corridor, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that “this can truly be an opportunity to strengthen trade”. It can also help bring peace in areas of the Middle East, many of which have been facing violence, Tajani said, adding that it is an opportunity for modernisation.