Goyal: No power can stop India from becoming developed nation by 2047

MUMBAI: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said no power on earth can stop India from becoming a developed nation by 2047, with the government taking a series of initiatives to promote the domestic economy, build infrastructure and expand international trade.

Speaking at the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) here, the minister also said today, the world looks upon India with trust and confidence as the country guarantees high-quality talent, skill, goods and services, and a commitment to timely delivery. From being a participant to now being a principal architect of the fintech world, India leads global initiatives, he said, adding: “I think no power on earth can stop India from becoming a developed and prosperous nation when we

celebrate 100 years of independence...”