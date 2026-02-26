Govt’s IRFC stake sale OFS fails to get full subscription

New Delhi: The government’s 2 per cent share sale offer in Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) failed to get full subscription from institutional investors on Wednesday.

Institutional investors placed bids for over 22.34 crore IRFC shares, which is 94.98 per cent of the over 23.52 crore shares reserved for them in the offer for sale (OFS).

At an indicative price of Rs 104.12 apiece, institutional investors put in bids for about Rs 2,326 crore.

Retail investors will bid in the share sale on Thursday.

The government has proposed to sell over 26.13 crore shares or a 2 per cent stake in IRFC with a green shoe option of an equal number in the two-day OFS. The floor price was set at Rs 104 apiece.