‘Govt working towards providing healthcare services to remote areas’

NEW DELHI: Prof SP Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India on Thursday emphasized that the government is working towards providing last mile coverage to provide health services to remote areas in the country. He further added that there is a need to address the healthcare concerns of Indians who are not able to access quality healthcare.

Addressing the 17th edition of ‘FICCI HEAL 2023’, Minister Prof Baghel further said that under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), the government, through telemedicine, is trying to provide medical coverage to citizens who cannot access affordable healthcare. He emphasized on the need to promote organ donation and blood donation through massive campaign and urged the industry to come forward to play a lead role in promoting these across the country.

Speaking on the success of Ayushman Bharat Program, Prof Baghel stated that over Rs 70,000 crore have been utilized under the PMJAY scheme to promote affordable healthcare in India. He informed that till date over 1.80 crore Ayushman cards and 2.31 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ids have been created. He urged FICCI to organise a consultative meeting with healthcare providers, empanelled under AB-PMJAY, with the Health Ministry officials to deliberate on the concerns and issues of the industry.

Highlighting the importance of Jan Aushadhi centres, Prof Baghel underscored the need to promote more affordable and generic medicines while prescribing to patients.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and Founder & Chief Radiologist, Mahajan Imaging and Labs said that the ‘METAmorphosis’ in healthcare is deeply rooted in the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, genomics, and precision medicine, which are revolutionizing diagnosis, treatment, and healthcare management. “These technological advancements are driving unprecedented improvements in patient care, drug discovery, and healthcare research. They demand that we consider the ethical, legal, and social implications of these advancements, and ensure that healthcare remains accessible, equitable, and compassionate,” he

added.