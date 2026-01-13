Govt working on to expand UPI’s overseas presence: DFS Secretary

New Delhi: India is trying to expand the global reach of its homegrown digital payment system UPI to a larger number of countries, especially in East Asia, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said on Tuesday.

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is currently accepted in eight countries — Bhutan, Singapore, Qatar, Mauritius, Nepal, the UAE, Sri Lanka and France.

The acceptability of India’s digital payment network overseas enables Indian tourists to make UPI payments for transactions abroad. Speaking at the Global Inclusive Finance India Summit here, Nagaraju said India is about 50 per cent in terms of digital transactions thanks to UPI.

“Now we have expanded to some countries. We are trying to expand. To a large number of countries, especially we are focussing in East Asia now,” he said.

Nagaraju said UPI transactions crossed more than 21 billion in December 2025, and the success of UPI and digital transactions could also be attributed to manifold growth in the PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts, along with the increase in average balance in these accounts.

NPCI runs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants’ end while making purchases.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an initiative of the RBI and the Indian Banks’ Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA).

Nagaraju emphasised the need for scaling up of the small micro-units into medium enterprises.

“The graduation of micro-units into medium and large enterprises is actually not happening in the country, despite having a few crores of units in the country. I think that will happen only when the micro-enterprises get a lot of support, market access and also productivity gains, both through the technology as well as hardware,” he said.