Govt upgrades IRCON’s status to ‘Navratna’

New Delhi: The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), Govt of India has upgraded IRCON to “Navratna” status on Thursday. This recognition is testimony to company’s continuous performance, commitment and contribution.

With the upgradation to ‘Navratna’ status the company should benefit in enhancing the market credibility and in undertaking larger size PPP projects.

IRCON is a leading Public Sector company in the field of construction of Railways, Highways, High speed rail and Dedicated freight corridors. The company has posted a consolidated annual turnover of Rs 10,750 crore and Proft after Tax of Rs 765 crore in the FY2022-23.

On this momentous occasion, Brijesh Kumar Gupta, CMD, IRCON said that IRCON has achieved this feat owing to its strong legacy in railway and other infrastructure sector. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Railways, Department of Public Enterprises, Department of Investment & Public Assets Management, Ministry of Finance under whose valuable guidance and support, IRCON has been able to achieve this milestone. We also thank all our clients, vendors, auditors including C&AG and bankers for their continuous and unwavering support.

This historic moment would not have been possible without the untiring efforts and unwavering contribution of our workforce and stakeholders, past and present. We shall continue to perform with greater zest and aspire to achieve greater heights, IRCON CMD added.