Govt unveils National Traceability Framework on World Fisheries Day

New Delhi: The Department of Fisheries on Friday marked World Fisheries Day 2025 in the capital under the theme “India’s Blue Transformation: Strengthening Value Addition in Seafood Exports.” Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh addressed the event through a video message, while Ministers of State S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian attended in person.

The department released the National Framework on Traceability in Fisheries and Aquaculture 2025 alongside key initiatives, including SOPs for mariculture, development of smart and integrated fishing harbours, and basic infrastructure at marine landing centres. Guidelines for reservoir fisheries management and a compendium of coastal aquaculture norms were also launched. These measures aim to modernise infrastructure, promote sustainability and accelerate value addition.

Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to innovation and global partnerships to boost export competitiveness. He urged stakeholders to strengthen packaging, certification, branding, biosecurity and to leverage FTAs to expand market access.

George Kurian noted that India has doubled fish production to 195 lakh tonnes over the past decade, backed by investments of Rs 38,572 crore under schemes like PMMSY. He outlined a vision to scale seafood exports to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030, with a significant share from high-value products.

Prof. Baghel highlighted the sector’s role in supporting over 3 crore livelihoods and improving ease of business through GST reforms and digitisation.

Fisheries Secretary Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi said the sector is growing at 9 per cent annually, with exports rising to 16.85 lakh tonnes in FY25. The event saw participation from 19 embassies and international bodies.