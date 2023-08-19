MillenniumPost
Home > Business > Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards
Business

Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards

BY PTI19 Aug 2023 5:33 PM GMT

New Delhi: The government on Saturday unveiled Green Hydrogen standards and included electrolysis and biomass-based methods in its definition.

In a significant move for the progress of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the government has notified the Green Hydrogen Standard for India, the New and Renewable Energy Ministry said in a statement.

The standards issued by the ministry outline the emission thresholds that must be met in order for hydrogen produced to be classified as Green’, i.e., from renewable

sources.

The scope of the definition encompasses both electrolysis-based and biomass-based hydrogen production methods, it said.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X