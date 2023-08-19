Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards

New Delhi: The government on Saturday unveiled Green Hydrogen standards and included electrolysis and biomass-based methods in its definition.

In a significant move for the progress of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the government has notified the Green Hydrogen Standard for India, the New and Renewable Energy Ministry said in a statement.

The standards issued by the ministry outline the emission thresholds that must be met in order for hydrogen produced to be classified as Green’, i.e., from renewable

sources.

The scope of the definition encompasses both electrolysis-based and biomass-based hydrogen production methods, it said.