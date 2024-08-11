Govt transfers over 60 CCIT/DGIT I-T department officers

New Delhi: The government has transferred more than 60 senior-most Income Tax officers in the rank of principal chief commissioners and chief commissioners including nine directors general of investigation, according to official orders issued recently. The Department of Revenue, which comes under the Finance Ministry, issued two orders to this effect on August 9.

The first order was about posting of 40 officers as chief commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT) or its equivalent designation of director general of I-T (DGIT) on promotion. Twenty other CCIT/DGIT were transferred.

Twenty-two CCIT/DGIT-rank officers of the department also got additional charge under the order. It also issued posting orders for nine DGIT (investigation) rank officers for regions like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chennai, Patna, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Hyderabad while the charge for Bhopal and Kochi was given to two other DsGIT as additional capacity.

The I-T department has a total of 14 investigation directorates in the country that undertake search and survey operations to check tax evasion.

The second communication issued posting/additional charge orders for six Principal CCIT/Principal DGIT rank officers including for the exemptions, international taxation and training directorates of the department.