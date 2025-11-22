Govt to unveil a new series of national accounts in Feb

New Delhi: The government will unveil a new series of national accounts on February 27, 2026, with 2022-23 as the base year, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said on Friday. The revision aims to update data sources and methodologies to better reflect the evolving structure of the economy.

MoSPI has set up an Advisory Committee on National Account Statistics (ACNAS), chaired by Professor B.N. Goldar, to guide the process. The committee will advise on incorporating new datasets, refining estimation techniques, and improving the compilation and presentation of national accounts for economic analysis and policy-making.

To keep data users informed, the ministry plans to issue a series of discussion papers detailing the changes in the upcoming GDP series. The first paper, released on Friday, outlines revisions in the compilation of aggregates using the production and income approaches, in both nominal and real terms. It is available on the MoSPI website.

A second discussion paper, expected soon, will explain methodological updates in the expenditure-based compilation of aggregates.