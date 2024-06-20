Govt to undertake policy interventions to ensure stability in wheat prices

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it will undertake suitable policy interventions to ensure stability in wheat prices for consumers in the country.

After a meeting of the committee of ministers chaired by Home Affairs and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the government said it has directed officials to keep a close watch on wheat prices.

Prices of wheat and wheat flour have increased by up to Rs 2 per kg from a year ago, according to the

official data.

As of June 20, the average retail price of wheat stood at Rs 30.99 per kg, up from Rs 28.95 a year ago, while wheat flour price rose to Rs 36.13 per kilogram as against Rs 34.29 per kg last year, the data showed.

The ministers discussed the position of wheat stocks and prices in detail during the meeting.

In a statement, the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry said, “The Union Minister directed that a close watch may be kept on the prices of wheat and suitable policy interventions to be undertaken to ensure price stability for the consumers of the country.”