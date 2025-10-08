Govt to set up Rs 900 cr satcom monitoring facility, says Scindia

New Delhi: The government has earmarked around Rs 900 crore for setting up a National Satcom Monitoring facility to safeguard the country’s data resources and spectrum assets, Union Telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said.

During a session at IMC, he said that the Indian Satcom market, encompassing telecom and broadcasting, was valued at close to USD 4.3 billion last year, and it is expected to triple to around USD 14.8 billion by 2033. The minister said that Indian telecom players have connected 99.9 per cent of India’s population with 5G connectivity with deployment of close to about 4.8 lakh towers across the nation.

“Now, as we step into the frontier of satellite communication, I say this with all conviction, India will not only deliver the fastest satellite rollout in the world, but will also redefine what Satcom means for humanity. We’ve done it before with 5G, the fastest rollout in the world in 20 months, and I promise we will do it again,” Scindia said. He said that satellite communication is no longer a luxury; it is a right and justice in the digital age.