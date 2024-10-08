Govt to set up 10 new ESIC medical colleges

New Delhi: The government will set up 10 new ESIC medical colleges and extend the unemployment allowance scheme for ESI Corporation (ESIC) members until June 2026, the Labour & Employment Ministry said on Tuesday.

Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a meeting of ESIC here announced several key decisions, the ministry said in a release. Mandaviya announced the establishment of 10 new ESIC Medical Colleges across various locations in the country.

This decision will support the announcement made by Prime Minister during the independence day (2024) speech of creating new 75000 medical seats in the next 5 years, the ministry said.

He has given extension to Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna for a period another two years starting July 1, 2024 upto June 30,2026. The scheme introduced in 2018 intends to provide support in the form of an Unemployment Allowance during the period when an insured person searches for a new engagement for earnings.

It was also decided to provide medical care to ESIC beneficiaries under a convergence program of ESIC

with Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana on pan India basis There shall not be any expenditure limit for insured persons of ESIC in emapanelled hospitals under PMJAY.