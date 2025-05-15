Govt to release 1st monthly labour force data for April 2025 this month

New Delhi: The National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will start releasing the monthly employment numbers in the form of Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) from this month, starting with the data for April 2025.

Besides, PLFS’ quarterly numbers will now be brought out separately for rural, urban as well as the combined figures for rural and urban areas, according to a ministry statement.

At present, the labour force survey is released on a quarterly as well as annual basis.

The first monthly bulletin of PLFS for April 2025 is scheduled to be released in May this year, the statement said.

The first quarterly bulletin of PLFS covering both rural and urban areas for the quarter April-June, 2025 is slated to be released in August 2025, it stated.

“National Statistics Office (NSO), MOSPI continues its endeavour to enhance the scope, relevance and coverage of the surveys conducted by NSS. Key labour force indicators from PLFS at the all-India level will now be released on monthly basis and the PLFS quarterly results will now be brought out for rural, urban and rural and urban areas combined,” it said.

With an aim to enhance the surveys of NSS, the sampling design of PLFS has been revamped from January 2025 to address the requirement of high-frequency labour market indicators, it said.

The revamped PLFS is envisaged to estimate the key employment and unemployment indicators, including labour force participation rate, worker population ratio, unemployment rate, on a monthly basis for rural and urban areas at all-India level in the Current Weekly Status (CWS).