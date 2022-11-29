'Govt to make e-filing of consumer plaints mandatory from April 2023'

New Delhi: The government will make e-filing of consumer complaints compulsory from April next year, a move that is also expected to help in faster redressal of the grievances, a senior official said on Monday.

Currently, people can file complaints before consumer commissions or courts, both in physical and online mode.

The electronic filing (e-filing) option for consumer complaints was introduced on September 7, 2020.

"Looking at the success of e-filing, we are going to make it mandatory from April 1, 2023 for all consumer commissions in the country," the official at the consumer affairs ministry said.

According to the official, the mandatory e-filing of complaints will also help people file consumer complaints directly without the help of a lawyer at his or her choice.

Once the complaints are in the form of e-filings, it will facilitate speedier disposal of the cases, the official added.

To address consumer grievances, there is a three-tier system starting with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (DCDRF).

At the state level, it is the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and at the national level, it is the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.