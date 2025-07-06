Govt to felicitate top-performing mines for sustainable practices

Jaipur: The Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), under the Ministry of Mines, will felicitate top-performing mines across the country at a national-level ceremony in Jaipur on Monday, recognising their adherence to sustainable and responsible mining practices under the ‘Star Rating’ scheme.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest at the event, while Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey will attend as guests of honour. Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Mines Sanjay Lohiya will also be present, an official statement said Sunday.

The felicitation ceremony, to be held at the Rajasthan International Centre, will honour three 7-star rated mines and 95 5-star rated mines for their performance during

2023-24.

Introduced in 2014-15, the Star Rating of Mines initiative evaluates mining operations within a Sustainable Development

Framework.