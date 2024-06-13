Govt to conduct 21st livestock census using mobile tech from Sept

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it will conduct the 21st livestock census during the September-December period using mobile technology as it aims to gather comprehensive data on various animal species across the country.

The enumeration will cover all villages and urban wards, and will count various species of animals, including cattle, buffalo, mithun, yak, sheep, goat, pig, horse, pony, mule, donkey, camel, dog, rabbit and elephant, as well as poultry birds like fowl, duck and other poultry birds possessed by households, household enterprises and non-household enterprises.

The animals will be counted at their site, with details on their breed, age and sex, an official statement said.

A workshop and training on the pilot survey for the 21st livestock census was organized at Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, where the ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) presented the latest state-wise breed list for various species and highlighted techniques to identify breeds in the field. The government said the statistics produced from the census will be used for implementing various programs in the livestock sector, as well as for the National Indicator Framework (NIF) of Sustainable Development

Goals (SDG).