Govt tightens stock limits on wheat to check hoarding and price rise

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday tightened wheat stock holding limits for traders, wholesalers, big chain retailers, and processors in order to check price rise and hoarding.

The revised stock limits on wheat come barely two months after they were imposed on

June 24.

The restrictions will remain in force until March 31, 2025 across all states and UTs.

Under the revised rules, traders and wholesalers are allowed to stock up to 2,000 tonnes now, as against 3,000 tonne earlier, an official statement said.

Big chain retailers can store wheat up to “10 MT (metric tonnes) in each outlet and (10x total number of outlets) at all their depot.”

For processors, the limit has been reduced to 60 per cent from earlier limit of 70 per cent of their monthly installed capacity (MIC) multiplied by the remaining months of the 2024-25 fiscal.

The stock limits have been kept unchanged for individual retailers who continue to stock up to 10 tonnes of wheat.