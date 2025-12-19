Govt steps in to check ‘opportunistic pricing’ by airlines: Naidu in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said the government steps in to check airfares in extraordinary circumstances when airlines resort to “opportunistic” pricing.

Replying to questions in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that in the past also, the Centre stepped in to check high airfares during major events such as the Covid pandemic, the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, or the recent Indigo crisis.

Whenever there are extraordinary circumstances, when airlines resort to “opportunistic pricing”, the Central government steps in to ensure that there is control on pricing, Naidu said. “In the future also, if any such situation arises, the ministry’s focus will be on the issue. We have monitoring units to ensure affordable pricing in all the routes,” the minister said.

Naidu also said there is a cap on fares on the UDAN routes (short-distance air travel).

IndiGo, which controls more than 65 per cent of the market share, cancelled thousands of flights earlier this month that left tens of thousands of passengers stranded, upending their vacation plans, important meetings and weddings. Its operations are slowly stabilising.