‘Govt soon to finalise framework of state mining index’
New Delhi: The government is likely to soon finalise a framework for a state mining index which would serve as a tool for stakeholders and ensure ease of doing mining business, an official said on Wednesday. A state mining index would boost cooperative federalism as well as competition among states, Mines secretary V L Kantha Rao said at a day-long workshop on State Mining Index here. Principal secretaries, directors and other officials from 26 states participated in the workshop.
