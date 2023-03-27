Govt sets up panel to monitor tur dal stocks to check hoarding

New Delhi: The government on Monday said it has constituted a committee to monitor the stock of tur dal held by importers, mills, stockists and traders in order to check hoarding and speculation.

The government is also closely watching the stock position of other pulses in the domestic market to take necessary preemptive measures in the event of unwarranted price rise in the coming months, an official statement

said.

The decision has been taken in view of the reports of market players not releasing stocks despite regular arrival of imports in good quantities, it added.

The committee, under chairmanship of Additional Secretary Nidhi Khare, will monitor tur stocks in close coordination with the state governments.

Earlier on August 12 last year, the government had issued an advisory to the state governments and Union Territories to enforce stock disclosure in respect of tur dal under the Essential Commodities

Act, 1955.

Further, in order to facilitate smooth and seamless import, the government has removed the 10 per cent duty applicable for tur imports from non-LDC countries as the duty creates procedural hurdles even for zero duty imports from the Less Developed Countries (LDCs).

The latest announcement of a committee to monitor stock disclosure indicates the government’s intention to deal with hoarders and unscrupulous speculators in the market.

It also indicates the government’s determination to keep prices of tur under control in months ahead, the statement added.