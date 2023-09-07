‘Govt schemes help boost food processing sector to meet global quality, safety standards’

Mumbai: The government initiatives are helping the food processing industry to meet global quality and safety standards, Minister of State for Food Processing Prahlad Singh Patel said on Thursday.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY), Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme are three pivotal programmes actively championed by the food processing ministry, the minister said while speaking at speaking at 3-day ANUTEC - International FoodTec India & ANUFOOD India 2023.

“These initiatives raise (help) our industry to meet global quality and safety standards, benefiting the entire food processing value chain.

“The government has allocated Rs 4,600 crores to sustain PMKSY, and recently, the allocation of an additional Rs 920 crores to PMKSY reaffirms its commitment to sector growth and development. Our government always stands ready to support technological advancements and competitiveness whenever the need arises,” he added.

At the same event, Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary (SME) in the Ministry of MSME, said micro, small and medium enterprises contribute 30 per cent to the country’s GDP, and the goal is to make MSMEs globally competitive as well as the second-largest employment generator in India by 2047.

“In India, the MSME Ministry accounts for over 30 per cent of the GDP, almost 50 per cent of exports and 45 per cent of industrial output. Over 20 schemes and programmes are available to support MSMEs.

“The goal is to make MSMEs globally competitive and the second-largest employment generator in India by 2047,” Epao said, adding that special efforts are being made to encourage women entrepreneurs by registering them under the Udium portal and providing higher subsidies.

The three 3-day ANUTEC - International FoodTec India, which kickstarted on Thursday, saw the participation of over 800 companies from more than 28 countries, with specialised pavilions from Brazil, the Philippines, Turkey, Indonesia, Korea, Italy, and Iran.

As per the industry data, the Indian food processing industry accounts for 32 per cent of the country’s total food market. India’s emerging food processing sector is set to generate 9 million jobs by 2024 and is poised for significant growth.

The sector accounts for 13 per cent of exports and 6 per cent of industrial investment. With a market size of $1.3 billion, the thriving Indian gourmet food sector is growing at 20 per cent annually.