Govt says exports of major textile commodities rise 5.37% in July

New Delhi: Despite global uncertainties, exports of major textile commodities increased 5.37 per cent to USD 3.10 billion in July 2025 compared to USD 2.94 billion in the year-ago period, the government said on Wednesday.

Despite global uncertainties, India’s textile exports continue to chart a positive growth trajectory, reaffirming the sector’s role as a key driver of employment, exports, and economic growth, the Textile Ministry said.

India’s textile and apparel sector has continued to demonstrate resilience in July 2025, recording a steady growth trajectory. As per quick estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics (DGCIS) for the period April-July 2025, cumulative textile exports rose 3.87 per cent to USD 12.18 billion against USD 11.73 billion a year ago.

The total exports of the six major textile commodity groups crossed USD 3.1 billion in July 2025, showing resilience against mixed global trade conditions. Sustained demand in ready-made garments, jute, carpets, and handicrafts contributed significantly to the growth momentum.

Ready-made Garments (RMG) exports rose to USD 1.34 billion in July 2025 from USD 1.28 billion in July 2024 (4.75 per cent growth). Cumulative exports for April-July 2025 stood at USD 5.53 billion compared to USD 5.13 billion last year, recording 7.87 per cent growth.

The industry’s performance highlights India’s diversified product strength, spanning from cotton and MMF-based textiles to traditional handicrafts and eco-friendly jute.