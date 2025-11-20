Govt says 26 e-comm cos declare they are free from dark patterns

New Delhi: Twenty-six major e-commerce companies, including Zepto, BigBasket, Zomato, Swiggy and JioMart, have submitted undertakings declaring their platforms free from misleading design practices known as ‘dark patterns’, the government said on Thursday.

The Department of Consumer Affairs said the companies voluntarily filed self-declaration letters confirming compliance with the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023.

Dark patterns refer to deceptive or manipulative user interface designs that push consumers into choices against their interest, such as false urgency, drip pricing, disguised ads or bait-and-switch tac-tics.

The 26 firms have conducted internal or third-party audits to identify and remove any such practices. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) said their action is expected to encourage other platforms to follow suit.

The government, which has been tightening scrutiny of digital platforms, warned that enforcement action will be taken against companies found using dark patterns.

The guidelines notified in November 2023 list 13 prohibited dark patterns, including basket sneaking, confirm shaming, forced action, subscription traps, interface interference and trick wording.

Companies that have declared compliance include Flipkart, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, Netmeds, Tata 1mg, Meesho, Cleartrip, Blinkit, Ajio, Reliance Digital, Reliance Jewels, Hamleys, Page Industries, Ixigo, Du-roflex and Tira Beauty.

The CCPA has directed remaining e-commerce platforms, service providers and app developers to conduct self-audits and eliminate any manipulative elements. It added that consumers are being edu-cated through helplines, social media and outreach campaigns and that complaints are being ad-dressed with enforcement action where required.