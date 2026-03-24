Govt says 11 airlines exited in 10 yrs due to fin stress, other internal issues

New Delhi: As many as 11 airlines exited the market in the last 10 years due to financial stress, non-availability of aircraft and other internal issues, according to the government.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said Rajya Sabha on Monday that the aviation sector is deregulated, and airlines operate based on commercial considerations.

“Since 2016, a total of 11 airlines have exited the market due to reasons such as financial stress, non-availability of aircraft and other internal issues. Further, AirAsia (India) Pvt. Ltd. (now AIX Connect Pvt. Ltd.) has merged with Air India Express Ltd., and Tata SIA Airlines Ltd. (Vistara) has merged into Air India Ltd,” he said in a written reply.

To a query on the total outstanding dues of failed airlines to airports, employees, and creditors, Mohol said Kingfisher Airlines had Rs 380.51 crore dues towards the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the claim has been lodged before the official Liquidator at Bengaluru.

Kingfisher Airlines had stopped operations in 2012. The dues of TruJet towards AAI is Rs 0.03 crore while there are no dues of Jet Airways and

Go First. PTI