Govt reopens application window for ACs and LED lights for 30 days

New Delhi: The government has reopened the application window for the PLI scheme for white goods (ACs and LED Lights) for 30 days, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

The window will remain open from September 15 to October 14.

“The application window for the PLI (production-linked incentive) Scheme for White Goods is being reopened based on the appetite of the industry to invest more under the scheme,” the commerce and industry ministry said.

No application will be accepted after the closure of the application window.

In order to avoid any discrimination, it said, both new applicants and existing beneficiaries of the scheme who propose to invest more by way of switching over to a higher target segment or their group companies applying under a different target segment would be eligible to apply, subject to certain conditions.

Applicants will only be eligible for incentives for the remainder of the scheme’s tenure.

The applicant approved in the proposed fourth round would be eligible for production-linked incentive for a maximum of two years only in the case of new applicants and beneficiaries opting for GP-2 (gestation period), seeking to move to a higher investment category.

So far, 83 applicants with committed investment of Rs 10,406 crore have been selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme.

The investments will lead to the manufacturing of components of air conditioners and LED Lights across the complete value chain, including components which are not presently manufactured in India in sufficient quantity, the statement said.

The Union Cabinet had given approval for the scheme on April 07, 2021.

The scheme is to be implemented over a seven-year period, from FY 2021-22 to FY 2028-29 and has an outlay of Rs 6,238 crore.