Govt relaxes certain quality control order norms for AC industry

The government has relaxed quality control order (QCO) norms for the air conditioner industry to promote ease of doing business.

The order was issued in 2019 and it came into effect from October last year.

To resolve the issues faced by the industry due to the order, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has introduced amendments.

According to a government notification, Hermetic Compressors of more than 7000 W (2 TR) capacity have been removed from the order for one year for the manufacturers of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment and related parts. It has also exempted 200 numbers of goods or articles imported per year for the purpose of research and development by the manufacturers.

These imported goods and articles however will not be allowed to be sold in the market and should be disposed of as scrap. Exemption have also been given to 6,000 hermetic compressors and heat exchangers domestically manufactured or imported for maintenance and sales per year by each of the manufacturers.