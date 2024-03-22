‘Govt rejects Hindustan Zinc’s plan to split firm’

New Delhi: The Mines Ministry has rejected a proposal by Vedanta group’s firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) to split the company into different entities, a top official on Friday said.

The government is the largest minority shareholder in Hindustan Zinc, owning a 29.54 per cent stake in the company.

“We have not agreed to the proposal,” Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Hindustan Zinc had earlier announced its plans of spinning off business into separate entities, including zinc and silver, to increase its market capitalisation.

When asked about the reason for the rejection of the proposal, the Secretary said “Whatever report we have in front of us we are not convinced as a shareholder.”

Hindustan Zinc had earlier said that it has engaged a leading advisory firm to study its plans to spin off the business.