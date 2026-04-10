Govt ramps up feedstock supplies to pharma sector amid West Asia crisis

New Delhi: The government has ramped up supplies of critical petrochemical feedstock to the pharmaceutical industry to ensure uninterrupted production of essential medicines, amid ongoing disruptions in global supply chains due to the West Asia crisis.

Earlier, the sector relied heavily on imports routed through Kandla, Gujarat. However, supply disruptions have prompted domestic refiners to step in, adjusting production lines to provide specialised in-puts.

Key feedstocks such as propylene, ammonia and methanol are being allocated on a pro-rata basis, said Satyaprakash TL, Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals. Domestic refiners, including Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, are supplying propylene for intermediates like isopropyl alcohol and isobutyl ben-zene, used in drugs such as Ibuprofen.

Ammonia supplies from the fertiliser sector remain stable, while methanol shortages are being addressed through output from Assam Petrochemicals and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals.

To ease costs, the government has removed customs duty on 40 petrochemical products effective April 1.

Despite global shortages of solvents and APIs, drug prices in India have remained largely stable. The government is closely monitoring supplies of key intermediates used in medicines like Metformin and Aspirin, while temporarily relaxing quality norms for certain inputs to boost availability.

Packaging material constraints are easing, and fuel supplies remain adequate. The government said it will continue facilitating critical inputs to ensure availability of essential medicines.